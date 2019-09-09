Lanes of St. Paul’s Blvd. at City Hall Ave. closed for emergency sewer repairs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A few lanes of St. Paul’s Boulevard at City Hall Avenue in downtown Norfolk have been closed due to emergency sewer system repairs.

The city says traffic will still be maintained in all directions in the area, but left turns from City Hall Avenue onto northbound St. Paul’s won’t be allowed. The repairs affect the northbound and southbound median lanes and southbound curb lane on St. Paul’s.

Norfolk hasn’t shared a timetable for when repairs should be finished, but drivers should expect delays.