NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A family-owned drug and alcohol addiction treatment provider is opening one of the largest treatment facilities that accept Medicaid in the area.

According to a press release, Landmark Recovery will be opening Praxis of Norfolk by Landmark Recovery, which will be located at 1516 Harmon St. This facility will be the largest single addition treatment center accepting Medicaid in the Norfolk area.

“Currently, only 5% of recovery beds available in our entire country accept Medicaid,” said Michelle

Dubey, Chief Clinical Officer for Landmark Recovery. “Praxis of Norfolk can help more than 720 Medicaid

members each year find recovery from an addiction. Our goal in opening this facility is to help save lives

and make addiction treatment more accessible to those who need it.”

The center will provide services such as medical detoxing, residential treatment and outpatient services to people suffering from substance use disorder. Unlike other facilities, Landmark welcomes patients with a dual diagnosis ( those with mental health issues and substance use addictions).

Landmark Recovery will celebrate the grand opening of the new facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 19 at 1 p.m. visitors will also have the chance to meet the staff, and tour the facility.

To learn more about Landmark Recovery and the new treatment facility, visit www.landmarkrecovery.com.