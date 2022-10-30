NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Lafayette Fire Rescue Station public art committee is looking for an artist to create a mural at their new station.

The mural will be in the new Lafayette Fire Rescue Station #11 in Fairmount Park that will be replacing the second oldest station in Norfolk.

According to the application, the committee is looking for an artist to design and create artwork that will be large enough to be seen on the street that makes a strong statement and lives up to the quality of the new building design.

The budget for the project is set at $125,000 which will cover all of the artistic expenses, as well as travel expenses and final documentation.

Up to three finalists may be selected and will be interviewed about past work and creative process. Finalists will not be expected to complete a design at this stage.

The deadline to apply is November 27 and selections will be announced in Winter 2022.

To learn more about the project and to apply, click here.