Kroger to hire over 750 associates during hiring event Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Kroger is looking to hire over 750 associates in Virginia during a hiring event Thursday, June 10.

In a release regarding the hiring event, Kroger officials say they have 192 openings across Hampton Road.

Kroger is offering resources, benefits, and training including:

Wages & Benefits: Kroger provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive wages, healthcare, and retirement. In addition to an $800 million incremental investment in associate wages and training over the last three years – which has raised the organization’s average national wage to more than $15.50 per hour.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Kroger’s tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to PhD.

To register for the hiring event, click here.