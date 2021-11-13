Kroc Center in Norfolk to host Thanksgiving meal drive-thru on Nov. 21

Volunteers help distribute some 1,500 Thanksgiving meals, including an assortment of dinner fixings at a drive-thru to not-for-profit community organizations at Dodger Stadium parking lot in Los Angeles Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF), and team partner Smart & Final host the 16th annual Community Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Kroc Center in Norfolk will be partnering with the Salvation Army Hampton Roads to host a Thanksgiving meal drive-thru on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Those who attend can drive or walk up to receive a free Thanksgiving meals from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 1401 Ballentine Blvd.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.