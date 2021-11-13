Kroc Center in Norfolk to host Thanksgiving meal drive-thru on Nov. 21

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Kroc Center in Norfolk will be partnering with the Salvation Army Hampton Roads to host a Thanksgiving meal drive-thru on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Those who attend can drive or walk up to receive a free Thanksgiving meals from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 1401 Ballentine Blvd.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.
