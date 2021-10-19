Kroc Center Hampton Roads to host panel discussion addressing domestic violence

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Kroc Center Hampton Roads in Norfolk is hosting a panel discussion addressing domestic violence.

The event is slated for November 13, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Kroc Center gym located at 1401 Ballentine Blvd. It is open and free to all community members.

Several city leaders will attend the event along with various local organizations including the Stop the Violence Team, Tidewater Connection Alumni Association, We Matter Team, and Community Of United Focus (C.U.F.S.).

If you or you know someone who may be a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, CLICK HERE for a list of local and national resources.