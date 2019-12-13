Kiwanis Club of Norfolk gives bags full of gifts to students at local school

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Christmas may still be two weeks away, but some local students got a big surprise a little early.

On Thursday morning, about 80 of James Monroe Elementary’s pre-K and Kindergartners filed into First Presbyterian Church in Ghent for a one-of-a-kind Christmas party.

The party planners behind it: the men and women of the Kiwanis Club of Norfolk.

“We want to serve our community, and what better way to do that then align us with children. That’s what the mission of Kiwanis is, to provide care and support for kids who otherwise wouldn’t have it,” said club member Debbie Stitzer-Brame.

The students sang holiday carols with Mrs. Claus and ate a spaghetti lunch. Just when it seemed the Christmas spirit couldn’t get any better, the big man in red made his way through.

One by one, the children made their way to the stage, where Santa had a big bag of presents ready for each and every one of them.

Stitzer-Brame says about 96 percent of the children at that school fall below the poverty line.

“James Monroe is a school that gives free breakfast lunch and dinner to 100 percent of the children. So, for a lot of the children, this is the only Christmas they may receive. So this has been a blessing,” said James Monroe pre-K teacher Lynette Paige.

“Oh I like that one,” on of the children said, pointing out a present.

The bags were almost bigger than the kids trying to carry them.

Stitzer-Brame says on the surface it may look like the students got a lot — but the club members got so much more in return.

“Thank you!” another child shouted during the event.

The Kiwanis Club of Norfolk turns 100 this year, and says this event truly embodies their mission: improving the lives of children in the community that they serve.