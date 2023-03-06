NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – ‘Kindred’ has been selected as the new name for the former Tidewater Gardens Community.

The announcement of the name selection was made today by Brinshore Development, the City of Norfolk, and the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA).

According to a press release, Kindred is a symbol of family bonds, shared experiences, and loving relationships.

Kindred was favored as the name based on responses from more than 1,000 residents of Tidewater Gardens and nearby Young Terrace and Calvert Square, community leaders, and more.

“We are pleased with the process that resulted in a family-friendly name that evokes kinship, relationships, love, and lifelong bonds,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D. “When completed, Kindred will represent a mixed-income community that is diverse and welcoming to people who share the same values of living in a safe, affordable neighborhood with access to amenities that enhance their quality of life.”