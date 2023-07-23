NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Gone But Not Forgotten Kickball Classic kicked off Sunday afternoon. The community kickball game celebrated the lives those who have passed away.

Organizers say, the goal of kickball game is to provide a supportive and inclusive environment where families, friends, and community members can come together to find solace, share stories, and pay tribute to their departed loved ones.

Six teams competed in the friendly kickball tournament as a demonstration of camaraderie and teamwork.

The event ran form 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Saint Helena Ballfield in Norfolk. Impact VA sponsored the event.