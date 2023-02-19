NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Keith L. Anderson was found safe in Houston, Texas after being missing for weeks, according to his mother, Mesha Anderson.

His mother told WAVY, she received a call from Anderson from a homeless shelter.

Anderson was originally reported last seen on January 29 at Norfolk State University.

It was later reported that Anderson was last seen on February 4 at a 7-Eleven store on Monticello Avenue in Norfolk.

On February 13, the Virginia State Police issued a missing and endangered alert for Anderson on behalf of the Norfolk City Police Department.

“Thank God for all of your reporting on my son’s disappearance. Because of your reporting, the story made it all the way to Houston Texas. You all did it,” said Mesha, Anderson’s mother.

Mesha also told WAVY she flying from Charlotte, N.C. to Texas where she will reconnect with her son.