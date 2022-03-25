NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers gathered Friday to kick-off a two-day #LoveOurCity event in Norfolk.

Residents and volunteers are urged by the KNB to step in and clean up their beaches, parks, commercial corridors and neighborhoods.

Officials say the cleanup events are in hopes of making a difference in the Mermaid City.

The events are scheduled as follows:

March 25: Lafayette Park, 3500 Granby Street. 10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Attendees/Volunteers: Residents, Keep Virginia Beautiful Leadership, City of Norfolk Councilwoman Courtney Doyle, leaders of Pepsi Co., Norfolk State University Hot 91.1 staff, Volunteer Command of Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk Master Gardeners, City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation and Keep Norfolk Beautiful staff.

March 26:Located by the new mermaid at the corner of Norview Avenue and Military Highway (former Golden Corral parking lot), 9:30 a.m. – noon. Attendees/Volunteers: Residents, USN Teams, local businesses, and City of Norfolk Neighborhood Services, Public Works and Utilities staff, and the Lake Whitehurst Authority.

