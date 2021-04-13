Katoen Natie Norfolk to invest $61 million to help expand freight distribution center, create 35 new jobs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday that Katoen Natie Norfolk Inc. will invest $61 million to expand its freight distribution center in the City of Norfolk.



Katoen Natie Norfolk Inc. is a plastics and polymers warehousing and distribution company and subsidiary of Katoen Natie. In a release sent Tuesday afternoon, the company is expected to add a 243,000-square-foot warehouse and rail facility to its operation at 2424 Springfield Avenue and create 35 new jobs.

Its parent company Katoen Natie is an international logistics service provider and port operator. The company focuses on 10 main industries, including supply chain engineering, process engineering, petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, consumer goods and more.

Katoen Natie Norfolk’s operation was established in 2011 at the former Ford Motor Company assembly plant. These facilities allow producers of plastic resin pellets to ship bulk railcars to the warehouse where the product is packaged and loaded into intermodal containers for shipment internationally through The Port of Virginia.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Norfolk, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. Katoen Natie Norfolk is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support Katoen’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Virginia successfully competed with Georgia, Maryland, and South Carolina for the project.