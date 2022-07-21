NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two juveniles were injured in a shooting during a robbery early Thursday morning in Ocean View, Norfolk police say.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. at the Motel 6 at 9601 4th View Street.

Police found a juvenile with gunshot wounds to his leg and another juvenile grazed by a bullet. Both were taken to the hospital to be treated for the non life-threatening injuries.

There are few details at this time, but police say they believe the juveniles were the victims of the robbery.

There’s no suspect information, but the investigation is ongoing.