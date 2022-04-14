NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Master P, Mystikal and others from No Limit Records are coming to Norfolk in May with special guest Juvenile.

It’s happening at 8 p.m. Friday, May 20 at Norfolk Scope.

SevenVenues, which runs the Scope, says the No Limit Reunion Tour will be the last time they’ll all reunite on stage. Other performers include Mia X, Silkk The Shocker, Fiend, Mercedes, Mr. Serv-On and Choppa Style.

Tickets start at $55 and are on sale now.

Master P and Mystikal are now both 51, and Juvenile is in 47. Master P most recently released “No Limit Chronicles,” a five-part BET docuseries on his New Orleans-based hip-hop label.