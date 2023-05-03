NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A juvenile has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Tuesday evening in Norfolk.

According to police, the call for a report of a gunshot victim came in around 6:26 p.m. in the 300 block of Nicholson St. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a juvenile male with a grazed gunshot wound to the head. Police did not confirm the age of the juvenile.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say a crime scene for the shooting was then found in the 900 block of Saint Pauls Blvd.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.