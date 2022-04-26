NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Community members plan to hold a rally Tuesday night in Norfolk, calling for justice for 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins.

Jenkins, a reporter with the Virginian-Pilot, was one of three people killed in a shooting outside Chicho’s Backstage on Granby Street on March 19.

25-year-old Devon “Malik” Harris and 24-year-old Marquel S. Andrews also died from their injuries. Police say two other men injured that morning are expected to recover.

The shooting remains unsolved. Police have not named a suspect in this case.

Outgoing Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said the shooting started after an argument over a spilled drink.

Tuesday’s rally will begin at Chicho’s at 6 p.m. and end at City Hall. 10 On Your Side confirmed with organizers that the rally is still happening, despite the chance of bad weather.