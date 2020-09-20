Jury trials to begin this week in Norfolk for first time in nearly 6 months

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For the first time in nearly six months, jury trials are set to start up again in Norfolk Circuit Court this week.

The court received approval by the Virginia Supreme Court to get up and running again — it’s one of only four in the Commonwealth to do so.

Jurors will be required to wear a mask, sit six feet apart in special boxes, and take frequent breaks for hand washing.

According to the Clerks Office, the first jury trial is scheduled for Monday.

