Jury trials resume at Norfolk Circuit Court

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Circuit Court has been approved to resume jury trials, effective Monday, September 14, 2020.

The Court’s plan to resume jury trials was one of only four plans in the Commonwealth approved by the Virginia Supreme Court.

The Virginia Supreme Court suspended all jury trials in the Commonwealth due to the COVID-19 pandemic on May 18. The Norfolk Circuit Court, along with most courts in Virginia, stopped all jury trials beginning in mid-March, following Governor Ralph Northam’s Declaration of a State of Emergency.

Plans for Norfolk’s jury trial resumption includes:

All jurors must wear a face covering and stay six feet apart

Jurors will be scheduled to arrive in groups of 30 every two hours

Jurors will wait in separate areas in groups of no more than 15

Jurors will be given regular breaks for hand washing

In addition, jurors will sit six feet apart in renovated jury “boxes” in the courtroom. Jurors will also deliberate cases in the courtroom versus the smaller jury deliberation rooms. All high-touch surfaces will be cleaned frequently. Individuals at high risk for COVID-19 will be instructed how to request excusal or deferral.

If you were summoned to appear for jury duty, you can review the Court’s plan HERE.

