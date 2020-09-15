Jury trials resume at Norfolk Circuit Court

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Circuit Court has been approved to resume jury trials, effective Monday, September 14, 2020.
The Court’s plan to resume jury trials was one of only four plans in the Commonwealth approved by the Virginia Supreme Court.
The Virginia Supreme Court suspended all jury trials in the Commonwealth due to the COVID-19 pandemic on May 18. The Norfolk Circuit Court, along with most courts in Virginia, stopped all jury trials beginning in mid-March, following Governor Ralph Northam’s Declaration of a State of Emergency.
Plans for Norfolk’s jury trial resumption includes:
- All jurors must wear a face covering and stay six feet apart
- Jurors will be scheduled to arrive in groups of 30 every two hours
- Jurors will wait in separate areas in groups of no more than 15
- Jurors will be given regular breaks for hand washing
In addition, jurors will sit six feet apart in renovated jury “boxes” in the courtroom. Jurors will also deliberate cases in the courtroom versus the smaller jury deliberation rooms. All high-touch surfaces will be cleaned frequently. Individuals at high risk for COVID-19 will be instructed how to request excusal or deferral.
If you were summoned to appear for jury duty, you can review the Court’s plan HERE.
Latest Posts
- Fearing more violence, Hertford officials impose curfew after recent shootings kill 1, injure 2
- Williamsburg to offer curbside voting, dropbox for absentee ballots ahead of election
- New York veteran’s obituary says he wasn’t ‘a sucker or a loser’
- Free community COVID-19 testing event in Newport News on Sept. 16
- 351 sea turtles found dead on coast where 137 sea lions died