NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The jury in the murder trial of Rashad Dooley, charged in the 2011 death of Christopher Cummings, will resume deliberation Wednesday after meeting for six hours Tuesday.

Dooley faces first degree murder, attempted second degree murder and 11 other charges in the shooting death of Cummings and the wounding of Jake Carey, Cummings’s roommate at the home they rented on West 47th Street.

Cummings was a student at ODU and the nephew of the late Congressman from Maryland, Elijah Cummings.

Dooley was 18 back in June 2011. He was the youngest of four codefendants in the death of Cummings, arrested ten years later in August of least year.

In closing arguments Tuesday morning, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Cindy Collard told the jury that the evidence against Dooley was clear. It included phone records, a suspect lineup, and Dooley’s statements to fellow inmates in two different jails.

Dooley’s defense attorney Eric Korslund said that was not enough to convict Dooley. Korslund called the Commonwealth’s case a “giant ball of speculation”. He said political pressure was behind bringing the charges 10 years after the death of 20 year old Christopher Cummings.

Charges against codefendants Ahmad Watson and Kwaume Edwards were dropped earlier this year. Defendant Javon Doyle’s trial in August ended in a hung jury. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi says he wants to re-try Doyle.

If convicted on the first degree murder charge, Dooley would face life in prison.