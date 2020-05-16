Junior Olympic Games canceled by AAU and HRSC for first time

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Amateur Athletic Union announced on Friday that after careful consideration with the Hampton Roads Sports Commission, it has decided to cancel the 54th AAU Junior Olympic Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The AAU said that this is the first time in more than 50 years that the organization has canceled the event which has been held in 19 states and 30 different cities.

“The times we live in are unprecedented and ever-changing. The COVID-19 (“Coronavirus”) has irrevocably altered the world as we know it. All of us are navigating uncharted waters as we adapt to a new normal and a new reality,” said officials in a release.

The Junior Olympics is the largest national multi-event sport in the nation and has hosted approximately 18,000 participants with an economic impact of more than $50 million to the local area.

The Hampton Roads Sports Commission, an affiliate of the Hampton Roads Chamber, established a special advisory group to determine the best action to take which lead to canceling the event.

The HRSC said that it appreciates the support and effort of the local municipalities, sporting venues, the local business community, and the Board of Directors.

“[We were] looking forward to hosting this prestigious event for the sixth time. Our region has a rich history of successfully hosting large scale sporting events, and we will continue to pursue events that generate a large economic impact for our local business community,” said Claudell Clark, Executive Director of the Hampton Roads Sports Commission.

For more information on the AAU Junior Olympic Games, visit aaujrogames.org.

Latest News