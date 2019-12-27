Judge rules man accused of murdering Ashanti Billie should not be forcibly medicated to restore competency for trial

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A U.S. District judge ruled Eric Brown should not be forcibly medicated until the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals decides whether or not he can be treated and forcibly medicated for his competency.

The ruling happened on Christmas Eve after U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson granted the order until the Fourth Circuit of Appeals provides a conclusion or until January 7 when Brown’s time for filing an appeal expires.

This follows after federal prosecutors asked the judge to allow doctors at a hospital in Butner, North Carolina, to treat Eric Brown’s schizophrenia earlier this month.

Brown is accused of abducting 19-year-old Ashanti Billie from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Norfolk in September 2017. Her body was found in Charlotte, North Carolina a week and a half later.