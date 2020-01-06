Judge grants bond to Norfolk father charged in son’s death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A judge granted a conditional bond Monday to a Norfolk father charged in the beating death of his 4-year-old son, but Hank Smith is not getting out of jail today.

Prosecutors are going to appeal the judge’s ruling, so the judge said Smith will remain in jail until the appeal is heard. That should happen later this week.

Police charged Smith, 40, with felony homicide in the death of his son, Larkin Carr. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Smith in Harrisonburg last month.

4-year-old Larkin died in November 2018 of blunt force trauma, allegedly caused by being beaten by a 14-year-old boy who lived in the same home.

Police believe Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn, now 15, beat Larkin to death and that his mother, Catherine Seals, knew about the abuse but did not seek help.

Robert was charged with second degree murder.

Seals pleaded guilty a month ago to felony homicide and felony child abuse with serious injury in connection to Larkin’s death. Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks spoke to Smith’s attorney after the judge granted Smith a $25,000 bond with conditions. Look for his reports on WAVY News 10 starting at 4.