Judge denies competency exam for ex-Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe after public corruption conviction

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe won’t receive a psychiatric exam to determine competency after he was convicted on public corruption charges back in August.

A judge denied McCabe’s lawyer’s motion on Wednesday.

Court documents show that McCabe never raised the issue of competency or any other related issues during his trial. McCabe testified extensively and in detail and was also observed to be competent by the court, documents show.

During his more than two decades overseeing the Norfolk City Jail, McCabe took bribes from two jail vendors and the companies’ CEOs in exchange for favorable actions relating to jail contracts.

He’s set to be sentenced in May.