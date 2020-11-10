Joint operation ‘Holiday Harvest’ nabs 10 wanted subjects in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) teamed up to conduct a three-day joint operation that led to the arrest of ten wanted fugitives and the seizure of five firearms.

“Several violent offenders were taken out of our communities last week,” said Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone.

“This was all due to the passion our local and federal law enforcement officers have for justice and safe neighborhoods. I couldn’t be prouder of their hard work and look forward to future operations knowing the positive impact this will have not only in Norfolk, but the Hampton Roads area.”

The operation was named Operation Holiday Harvest and took place November 4 through November 6 across the Hampton Roads area and resulted with the following individuals being arrested for outstanding violent felony warrants:

  • 36-year-old, Lafayette D. Kittrell, Charges: malicious wounding
  • 23-year-old, Julio C. Sanchez, Charges: Robbery, Use of a Firearm
  • 28-year-old, Devon M. Truax, Charges: two counts of commercial burglary, grand larceny
  • 20-year-old, William A. Gardner, Charges: two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm, and receiving stolen goods
  • 22-year-old, Twane S. Joe, Charges: carnal knowledge, and two counts of indecent liberties with a child
  • 33-year-old, Quinton D. Wade, Charges: attempted forcible sodomy, and probation violation
  • 25-year-old, Maggio A. Majette, Charges: robbery and use of a firearm
  • 25-year-old, Sterling R. Mike, Charges: robbery and use of a firearm
  • 32-year-old, Eugene M. Martin, Charges: attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle
  • 20-year-old, Kimanhi L. Lankford, Charges: concealing evidence

All ten individuals arrested are currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail.

