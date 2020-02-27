Joe Biden stopping in Norfolk on Sunday for community event

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden speaks to supporters at an election rally on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Columbia, S.C., the night of the New Hampshire primary. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in Norfolk on Sunday ahead of Virginia’s Super Tuesday voting.

The former vice president’s campaign website is calling the stop a community event.

Doors will open at 5:45 p.m., but the campaign still hasn’t announced a location.

Biden’s event will come a day after a Bernie Sanders rally at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach.

Sanders leads both Biden and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomber in national polls by about 10 percentage points, according to Real Clear Politics, and just surpassed Biden among African American voters nationally, per a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday.

In Virginia, Sanders is averaging 25% in polling, compared to Bloomberg (19.5), Biden (18.8), Pete Buttigieg (11.5) and Elizabeth Warren (11).

Biden is looking to get his first win of the primary season this Saturday in South Carolina. He currently leads Sanders in polling there by a 27 to 23 margin.

Virginia is one of the 14 states, including California and Texas, that votes in the March 3 Super Tuesday primaries.