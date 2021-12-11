Janaf Mall Firehouse Subs offers free subs to CHKD toy drive donors

The drive will run from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk native and Firehouse Subs owner is hosting a CHKD toy drive and offering free subs to those who donate.

“I am honored to celebrate a decade of business by giving back to the community that made these years possible. Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters is an admirable organization,” said David Womick, Firehouse Subs franchisee. “I look forward to joining forces with our guests to help them make this season the brightest one yet for children who cannot be home during the holidays.”

On Tuesday, December 11 the Firehouse Subs at Janaf Mall will be hosting a toy drive to benefit Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. Those who bring in a new, unwrapped gift will receive a free medium sub of their choice.

All donations will benefit Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters and be distributed to children in need of extra holiday cheer this season.

CHKD is specifically looking for the following:

Craft/Coloring Supplies (e.g. coloring books, crayons, markers, play-doh)

Toys (e.g. dolls, action figures, building blocks, infant rattles)

Books, puzzles and board games (child-appropriate)