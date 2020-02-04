Items needed for Norfolk time capsule

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk neighborhood is collecting items to preserve history for a time capsule.

Earlier this year, the sculpture “A Place In Time” was erected at the Munson Park in Park Place. The statue includes three figures that represent the past, the present and the future. The base of the statue includes a spot for time capsules.

“If you really think about it, what fun do you imagine in 50 years with someone reading the poem you wrote or something like yourself opening it?” said Karen Rudd, who manages NorfolkArts.

Rudd says residents in the neighborhood chose artist Ken McCall to design the sculpture to include the history of the community. The sculpture includes street names and old maps to show the transformation of the neighborhood.

Now, they’re hoping to show future generations how much it has changed with the time capsules. They’re collecting non-perishable items and have already gotten things like toys, drawings, letters, poems, maps and keys.

“I think we’re hoping people would imagine what you would want to tell the future about us, what your grandkids would open up and say ‘Oh! In 2020 look what people are thinking about. Look at what they were talking about,'” she said.

Rudd wants residents to continue to donate. Items will be vacuum-sealed.

“It’s their park. It’s their neighborhood,” she said.

Collection for the time capsules will end on Saturday, Feb. 8. You can drop them off at the Park Place Library from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 2:30 to 5 p.m on Fridays.

If your item is not a piece of paper, Rudd says it must be smaller than your hand.