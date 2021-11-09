‘It feels unreal’: Norfolk woman wins $108K with 40 winning lottery tickets in the same drawing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman is $108K richer after hitting the winning numbers for the Pick 4 drawing.

“It feels unreal,” Faye Hurst told Virginia Lottery officials as she redeemed her tickets.

According to Virginia Lottery, Hurst bought 40 “Pick 4” tickets at the 7-Eleven at 151 West Little Creek Road in Norfolk for the October 25 drawing all the with same four-digit combination, and they all won!

On each of them, she wagered 50/50, which means half of each wager was for “exact order” and half for an “any order” win.



When the winning combination 2-5-8-2 was drawn, it turned each of her 40 tickets into a $2,700 winner, for total winnings of $108,000.

Hurst said she had been playing the same numbers every day and this time, her patience paid off. The numbers were the birthday of someone close to her.

Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The top prize for a $1 play is $5,000. The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000.