NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Manager Larry “Chip” Filer may be on the way out of his job as the city’s chief executive.

Tuesday night City Council unanimously approved a “severance in June 2023” for the city manager that includes a previous year’s pay as well as health insurance coverage for him and his family for a year or “his enrollment in the health care plan of a subsequent employer.”

There was no discussion about the topic, in fact, several council members claim they were unaware they even voted for the severance.

For Filer’s part, he confirmed he has not been terminated and has not resigned, but didn’t say he wasn’t planning to do so.

The language detailing the severance was listed as part of the FY 2024 Compensation Plan that is voted on each year as part of the upcoming budget.

Going back to 2016, the plan contains language about severance for the city manager, but it has always read the same. The word “if” is used three times in the sense that severance would be paid “if terminated.”

THIS YEAR however…this was the language. "If" isn't included. Rather the ordinance details the "severance in June 2023" and how the city manager "shall" receive it. Filer will receive a years pay, which per Open Data is $281,000 and a years health issuance @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/BxNFWm5SGJ — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 14, 2023

However, this year “if” isn’t included at all. Rather the word “shall” is used four times. As in “the city manager shall receive his annual salary for the twelve months preceding July 1, 2023.”

A year’s severance for Filer will be at least $281,000, which is his last recorded yearly salary on Norfolk’s open data portal.

Filer was appointed city manager back in August 2019 following the resignation of Doug Smith, who left for the top job at the Hampton Roads Alliance. For nearly two decades prior, Filer wasn’t in local government but rather in higher education. He left Old Dominion University as Associate Vice President for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development.

Not long after he began he was faced with navigating the city through the COVID-19 pandemic where he took heat for massive cuts to the budget. In the years since he has faced criticism for his oversight of the Norfolk Police Department and general public safety.

“Let me look at the language and get back with you,” Filer said in a text in response to the language in the budget.

A city spokesperson wasn’t immediately able to return a request for comment.

Mayor Kenny Alexander confirms he is aware of the language but wouldn’t answer on if Filer is leaving the city.

Councilman John “JP” Paige said he had “no comment” at this time on the vote.

Several other council members say they were not aware the severance was put in place of the normal language.

“I am shocked to see this in the compensation plan. As you know I voted against the operation budget because of real estate taxes, but supported the general compensation plan for our employees,” Councilman Tommy Smigiel said. “No one said anything to me that this was added. Had I known this was in the compensation plan I would have voted against it. I defer to the mayor and vice mayor who need to explain what happened.”

Council members Danica Royster and Courtney Doyle did not immediately return requests for comment.