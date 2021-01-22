International gun trafficker sentenced for using straw purchaser to illegally buy firearms in Virginia then ship to Dominican Republic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A New Jersey man, and citizen of the Dominican Republic, was sentenced Friday to nearly five years in prison for participating in the illegal straw purchase of at least 25 firearms.

According to court documents, Greilin Eurinio Santana-Munoz, 31, a carnival worker and convicted felon, used several straw purchasers to get the handguns from federally licensed gun stores in Virginia and Georgia.

Santana-Munoz then shipped the firearms to the Dominican Republic.

Santana-Munoz used one associate to straw purchase ten handguns from Virginia gun stores in Chantilly, Manassas, and Virginia Beach.

He was arrested in Georgia after ATF agents watched another straw purchaser buy four handguns at a gun store and deliver them to Santana-Munoz while he was waiting outside the store in his boss’s vehicle.

