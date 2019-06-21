Interior of ODU’s Ted Constant Center to be renamed Chartway Arena

Norfolk

by: Katie McCracken

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Old Dominion University

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The arena inside the Old Dominion University’s Ted Constant Convocation Center complex will now be named Chartway Arena.

This change comes thanks to a 10-year, $4.25 million branding and sponsorship agreement between Old Dominion University and Chartway Federal Credit Union.

As part of the agreement, Chartway will also contribute $25,000 annually in scholarships for ODU student athletes.

The 8,400 seat arena will continue to host Old Dominion men’s and women’s basketball games, wrestling matches, concerts and other events under its new name.

Thanks to the partnership, Chartway will now offer its members ticket discounts, early-event purchase opportunities, giveaways and more.

