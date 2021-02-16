Instead of throwing food away, truck driver takes initiative to make sure Norfolk pets are well-fed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Some pets in Norfolk will be well-fed, thanks to a truck driver from South Carolina. The Norfolk SPCA posted on Facebook about his act of common sense, and kindness.

SPCA staff say they got a call from Josh, a driver who was delivering a load of dog food. When he got to Norfolk – his client didn’t need the full order and suggested he throw away the rest of it.

Instead, Josh did a quick search online – found the SPCA – and told them he was too much of an animal lover to throw away food.

The Norfolk SPCA was happy to accept, and now thanks to Josh, the shelter’s Emergency Pet Pantry is loaded with 50 bags of dog food.

The Emergency Pet Pantry is there to help people who are having a hard time affording feeding their pets. Anyone who lives in Hampton Roads and is in need can get a two-month supply of pet food.

You can help by donating to the pet pantry here.