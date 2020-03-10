Inside Norfolk Botanical Garden’s LEGO exhibit

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Botanical Garden is showing off something other than flowers — LEGO bricks.

It’s all part of an exhibit called Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks.

Among others, you can see peacocks, birds, bees and even a spider made of LEGOs. There are 13 displays in total.

These designs took around half a million bricks and countless hours to assemble.

Visitors can also read what went into building each piece as they stroll throughout the park.

The exhibit was created by artist Sean Kenney, of New York. The pieces are nature-inspired.

“And the whole theme, or what we want people to do, is get outside and enjoy nature and connect with nature,” said Kelly Walsh, of the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

The display opened in January and is available to see until early June.

The garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through March 31, before changing over to a 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. schedule.