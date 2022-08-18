NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate at Norfolk City Jail was found dead Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, deputies were delivering dinner meals to inmates around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they found the male inmate unresponsive.

Deputies and medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An initial review of video footage leads the sheriff’s office to believe foul play is not suspected.

The inmate, who has not yet been identified, came into custody on August 14 and was being held on a charge of failure to appear. He appeared in court on August 15 and was denied bond.

Per protocol, the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to ensure all policies and procedures were followed by personnel and the Norfolk Police Department will handle the death investigation.



The body will be turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office who will determine the official cause of death.