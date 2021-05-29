Injuries reported after crash on I-64 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle crash on I-64 eastbound in Norfolk.

According to state dispatch, a call was received at 9:27 p.m. that a multi-vehicle crash had occurred at mile marker 284.

As of 10:30p.m., all eastbound lanes are closed according to VDOT.

Drivers can expect major delays with traffic backed up nearly 2 miles.

