Injured man walks into hospital after shooting on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital early Saturday after a shooting on Tidewater Drive.

Police were dispatched to Sentara Leigh Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man had shown up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, which wasn’t considered life-threatening.

Detectives said the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Tidewater Drive.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police did not release any suspect information.

