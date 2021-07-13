Injured man walks into hospital after shooting on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital early Saturday after a shooting on Tidewater Drive.
Police were dispatched to Sentara Leigh Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
The man had shown up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, which wasn’t considered life-threatening.
Detectives said the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Tidewater Drive.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Police did not release any suspect information.
