A man was extricated from high atop a crane on May 18, 2023, in Norfolk. (Courtesy of Fire-Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An injured man was extricated from high atop a crane on Thursday morning by Norfolk Fire-Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team.

Battalion Chief Glen Williams says they were dispatched at 8:48 a.m. to the 1600 block of Baker Street, near Norfolk International Terminals.

The team used high-angle ropes and Stokes basket systems to get the man down. The extent of his injuries are still unknown at this time.

It’s also still unclear how the man was hurt. Check back for updates.