‘If I wouldn’t have found him he could have died,’ mother of 12-year-old hit-and-run victim says

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a 12-year-old who was likely hit by a car is expected to survive.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Police and fire crews responded to the 2100 block of Cromwell Drive around 12:15 p.m. Sunday for the report of a person lying in the road.

First responders arrived to find a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries, who they say appeared to have been hit by a car.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters to be treated for his injuries.

Erica Pearson said that 12-year-old is her son, Phoenix Drew. She said while doctors expect her son to recover, she wants the person responsible brought to justice.

“I just don’t want anyone else to go through what my child is going through now,” Pearson said. “They said if I wouldn’t have found him, he could have died. And that’s not anything I want a child to do.”

Detectives encourage anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3 mobile app and www.P3tips.com

