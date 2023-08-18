NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An infant and an adult were injured in a fire Thursday afternoon on Kimball Terrace in Norfolk, a city fire official said.

The fire was reported at 2:39 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kimball Terrace, and when crews arrived, they found an apartment complex with heavy smoke coming from the second floor, Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Glen Williams said.

(Photo – Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

(Photo – Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

(Photo – Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

Crews forced their way inside for a fire attack and to perform a search-and-rescue. They rescued an adult and infant from the second floor, and both were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams said the fire originated from the kitchen, and the cause is under investigation. Smoke detectors were working when crews arrived.

Two people and three children will need Red Cross assistance and the occupants of two units will be displaced.

The fire was declared under control at 3:25 p.m.