NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are working an incident on Manson Street.

Norfolk dispatchers said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Manson Street.

Dispatchers did not have any information on victims or suspects and did not confirm what type of incident police were working.

10 On Your Side went to the scene and saw the intersection of Melon and Manson streets taped off.