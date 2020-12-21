‘Incident’ in Norfolk public housing community resulted in a fatality, NRHA spokeswoman confirms

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police and fire marshals are investigating after a woman was found dead in a residence in the Oakleaf Forest public housing community Sunday.

Police said they responded to the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive around 8:20 p.m. Sunday. The address is in the Oakleaf Forest neighborhood, which is a public housing community under the NRHA.

Police spokesman Sgt. William Pickering said a woman was found deceased inside the residence. It is being investigated as an “undetermined death.”

The Norfolk Redevelopment Housing Authority on Monday confirmed there was “an incident” in one of the agency’s communities that resulted in a fatality.

The NRHA is working with the Norfolk Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the death, NRHA spokeswoman Jennifer Moore said. Moore would not confirm what the “incident” was.

Pickering said the woman’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police are not yet releasing the identity of the woman.

Moore added that the NRHA sends its deepest sympathies to the family of the person.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.