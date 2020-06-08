In the wake of protests, local gun shops say firearms and ammo sales are significantly up

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The display cases at Bob’s Gun Shop in downtown Norfolk are usually stacked with guns, but right now they’re only partially full. Owner Robert Marcus says they’ve been so busy the past week it’s hard to keep up with the demand.

In the wake of recent protests across the country, local gun shops are seeing an incredible spike in demand. Marcus says most customers are looking for self-protection.

“Certainly people are concerned for their safety and welfare,” said Marcus. “And we are certainly hearing customers say they feel responsible for protecting themselves and their family.”

The type of customer Marcus says they’re seeing right now is a little different than usual.

“We’re seeing a lot of first-time buyers whether it be men or women. We definitely noticed more women in this buying surge.”

According to the FBI, the number of background checks for firearms are up by nearly 750 thousand for the month of May compared to this time last year.

So what are people buying?

Marcus says people come in looking for handguns overwhelmingly. Military-style rifles are also in demand. Marcus says some of their most popular guns are completely sold out, like Glocks and pump shotguns.

“What can’t be bought right now are pump shotguns. Pump shotguns are considered very good for home defense.”

Restocking the pump shotguns is tough right now because Marcus says the manufactures can’t make enough, fast enough, to keep up with the demand.

