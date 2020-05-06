In 2020, the ‘Year of the Nurse,’ Hampton Roads nurses fight one of their biggest battles yet

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you didn’t know it, you do now: 2020 has become the ‘Year of the Nurse,’ and for many reasons.

“It’s the ‘Year of the Nurse’ because Florence Nightingale said in 150 years nursing would be where she envisions it, and this is that year,” said Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center ICU Nurse Manager Alexandria Paul.

No doubt, Nightingale would be proud of the work being done by nurses today.

“I think we are doing exactly what she wanted us to be doing,” Paul added.

And especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses are doing it under the toughest of conditions. Every day, they are face-to-face with a potentially deadly illness.

“The unknown was scary, but we make sure we are protected so we can protect ourselves and protect others,” said Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Emergency Services Director Ashlee Stevens. “We are making sure we do everything we can to not go home and spread it to our family.”

Not to mention, they are having to wear protective gear at all times.

“It’s hard,” Stevens added. “You don’t realize how much you take for granted not having something on your face and trying to breathe or talk.”

“Your face is sweaty,” Paul said. “You’re hot. It’s really disruptive.“

Nurses say the thought of coronavirus was overwhelming at first, but Stevens says she never envisioned this scenario when she got into nursing.

“We talk about it all the time,” Stevens added. “You couldn’t have made this up if you wanted to.”

What she means is, they couldn’t have made up a scenario in which an illness so easily passed from person to person.

“I think for ICU nurses and people who are used to emergent situations, when your back is up against [the wall the] way it is, [it’s] the moment that you are like ‘OK, let’s do this,’” Paul said.

Nurses say they have seen things level off. That’s good news, because they last thing they want to do is lose any patients.

“It is difficult right now to go from one room where somebody has passed away and go into another room and turn your face to take care of a patient who needs your smiling face,” Stevens added.

Nurses aren’t sure if the next few weeks will be like the last month, but they say they’ll be ready.

“We are kind of in this catch our breath moment where we are just watching,” Paul said. “We are watching to see what states do. We are watching to see what we do as an organization and how the curve winds up.”

