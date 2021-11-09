Ikea raises starting pay to $16 per hour, offers updated benefit package

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Ikea is raising its starting wages for U.S. workers to $16 per hour.
Ikea officials announced the latest wage update with some hourly wages starting at $17 or $18 depending on location. It is expected to bring the average hourly wage to $20.
The new starting wage is effective beginning January 1, 2022, and will apply to full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal co-workers across the country.
The company has also enhanced its comprehensive benefits package to now include:
- A minimum of five weeks of paid time away from work for all workers
- Education assistance
- Back-up child and adult care
The majority of U.S. co-workers will also receive the “One IKEA Bonus,” a performance-based payout totaling $76 million.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.