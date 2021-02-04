IKEA Norfolk hosting donation event event after delivering blankets, pillows to local shelter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — IKEA Norfolk delivered blankets, pillows, and reusable bags to a local emergency shelter Wednesday.

On Feb. 3, IKEA Norfolk brought the items to Norfolk Emergency Shelter Team (NEST) to help fulfill the immediate needs of those using the winter shelter.

On Saturday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the store will be hosting a donation event where the community can come and learn more about homelessness in Hampton Roads.

Volunteers from NEST will be there to share information about the organization, and IKEA Norfolk is inviting the public to bring donations during the event.

NEST says the most needed items include:

Blankets

Hats and gloves

Socks

Men’s underwear (sizes L&XL)

Travel-size toiletries such as toothbrush, toothpaste, washcloths.

Items must be new, and some will be available to purchase and donate at IKEA Norfolk.