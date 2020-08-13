IKEA Norfolk donates $30,000 worth of products to local organizations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As part of pandemic relief efforts, IKEA Norfolk has donated nearly $30,000 worth of products to 12 local organizations in the Hampton Roads community over the past two months.

More than 2,500 items have been given to support organizations such as Hampton Roads Ecumenical Lodging and Provisions, Union Mission Ministries, Judeo-Christian Outreach Center, Williamsburg House of Mercy, VB Home Now, Avalon Center, YWCA of South Hampton Roads, ForKids, STOP Inc., and H.E.R. Shelter.

Donations include at least 85 mattresses, 63 bed frames, 124 sets of bed sheets, 168 pillows, 292 bath towels, and more. Most of the items have been put to use in emergency shelters and are helping families transitioning out of shelters into permanent housing.

IKEA Norfolk also gave signature FRAKTA bags to Horizons Hampton Roads for deliveries of food, learning tools, and art supplies to children across the region facing nutrition and digital learning challenges. The local branch donated storage bins to Bayside High School for at-home physical education recreation kits.

“As we began reaching out to some of our local nonprofits, it was alarming to hear about the challenges they were facing as they were trying to serve an increased number of people in need,” Charlie Plisco, Market Manager for IKEA Norfolk, said. “In the midst of a global pandemic, we want to ensure that IKEA Norfolk is continuing to do our part to be a good neighbor.”

STOP Inc. Pictured left to right: Gladys Baker, Olivia Sawyer, Charnitta Waters, Dhara Atkins, Kaitlin Lynch

On Friday, July 24, STOP Inc., — a Virginia Beach-based organization that helps homeless veterans get into permanent housing — picked up donations from IKEA Norfolk.

Due to COVID-19, STOP Inc.’s partnership with another donor was abruptly suspended, leaving the organization unable to provide their clients with basic household necessities.

Pictured left to right: Symone Stewart, Chris Cephus, Kaitlin Lynch, Ashley Pierce, Jordan Halinski, Charlie Plisco

On Wednesday, July 29, a representative from Help and Emergency Response, Inc. (H.E.R. Shelter) received donations from IKEA Norfolk.

The organization has been trying to replace its wooden bunk beds with metal beds to be able to sanitize them better between clients.

IKEA Norfolk provided H.E.R. Shelter with 10 metal bunk beds that will be used by approximately 120 clients every year. The donation also included items for the shelter, such as towels, as well as basic household goods for families transitioning into permanent housing.

The IKEA Norfolk initiative is part of the $1.6 million worth of products and supplies that IKEA U.S. has committed toward relief efforts to help the many people impacted by COVID-19.

