NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – IKEA Norfolk is hosting a teacher appreciation event on August 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

IKEA will be offering gifts and treats for teachers, including a free gift for the first 50 teachers, a $100 IKEA gift card to the winner of their Classroom Essentials Scavenger Hunt, free cinnamon buns and coffee at the Swedish restaurant and more.

Teachers are asked to bring their teacher ID to attend the event.

IKEA will also be launching its Norfolk School Makeover Contest during the event. Two K-12 teachers in Hampton Roads will be given IKEA gift cards that they can use to make improvements to their classroom or school. The first-place winner will win a $1,000 gift card and the runner-up will receive a $500 gift card.

For more information about the content and the register for the event, visit the events page on IKEA’s website.