NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk revoked Scotty Quixx’s permit on Tuesday. The news left Joe Habr, a long-time employee, looking for a new job.

“When I found out, I was shook for a second,” Joe Habr, a Scotty Quixx employee, said.

Habr worked at the club for 12 years. He was working at Scotty Quixx on Tuesday when he learned the club was being shut down.

Co-owner Al Ragas said the club was his baby. It was the first of his three businesses and he always wanted to protect it. Now, it’s being taken away.

Ragas said he had to have a tough conversation with his employees.

“Hey, look, I’m sorry we are closing our doors. This is going to be our last pay week with us,” he said.” Our guys, a lot of them were crying because they were thinking we were going to come out of this unscathed.”

Habr said the closure is frustrating.

“It wasn’t a struggling business. It was thriving,” he said. “It’s not like something I decided to leave and go somewhere else.”

Habr was happy working at Scotty Quixx. He told 10 On Your Side he wouldn’t have stayed for 12 years if he didn’t love his job.

He and many of his coworkers depend on the monthly paycheck.

All of them have families that they provide for. Them losing this job is an end,” Habr said.

Ragas said he plans to fight the City of Norfolk’s decision.

Habr is preparing for the worst outcome.

“If they don’t reopen, then I am going well I guess for the next couple of weeks, I am going to look for a new job,” he said.

Habr said he saved up his money and might take some time off. Once he is ready, he said he would reevaluate his options.