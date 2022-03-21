PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The second victim in Saturday’s deadly Granby Street shooting was semi-pro football player Devon “Malik” Harris.

Like Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, the 25-year-old was caught in the crossfire and died at the scene.

Devon, better known as Malik Harris, was an innocent bystander and his loved ones are still processing his death –especially his older brother who was supposed to go out with him Saturday night but decided not to.

Calvin Harris tells us his brother was a gentle giant, honors student and star football player. He was a little league coach.

“He was not a troublemaker. He went to school,” Calvin Harris said.

“I was in disbelief because it hurt so bad,” he added.

The duo had a shared love of football. They were planning to start an organization to help people.

“Me and him talked about starting a foundation to try to give back to the community,” Calvin Harris explained.





Now with Malik Harris gone, Calvin Harris vows to continue their plans to create a safe space for youth in the Portsmouth community, a refuge to inspire kids and keep them on the right path.

“It’s going to spark something,” Calvin Harris stated.

It’s a spark, Markus Turner, Malik Harris’ former high school football coach wants to ignite.

“Malik was one of those guys that I wish for the family’s sake, my sake and for everyone’s sake that this would have never happened,” Turner said.

Turner coached Malik Harris at Woodrow Wilson, now Manor, High School where he was a linebacker, running back and fullback. Turner tells us Malik Harris’ nickname on the field was El Capitan and the Transformer. He was a quiet guy who turned into a powerhouse on the field.

“Malik went through a host of coaches. Very coachable kid,” Turner stated.

After graduating in 2016, Malik Harris played for three colleges and most recently semi-pro for the Virginia Beach Rhinos.

“I’m torn because I’m so upset and angry that I can’t do nothing and do what I need to do,” Turner explained.

The solution, Turner says, starts with today’s youth.

“We need to pour into those kids so we won’t have another Malik Harris story,” Turner said.

Calvin Harris has started a GoFundMe for his brother and is planning a funeral this Sunday.

Malik Harris’ family is also hosting a football tournament on Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m. at the Cradock Middle School football field. Anyone can join the tournament. There’s a $20 entry fee. All proceeds go to Malik Harris’ family to help with funeral expenses.