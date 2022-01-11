I-64 west off-ramp for Mallory Street in Norfolk to close for guardrail repair Tuesday evening

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Motorists are advised to expect a ramp closure on I-64 westbound on Mallory Street in Norfolk Tuesday evening.
The I-64 west off-ramp for Mallory Street (exit 268) will be closed for emergency guardrail repairs on Tuesday from 10 p.m. until Wednesday at 5 a.m.
Motorists traveling on I-64 west should follow the detour route to exit 267 as indicated in the map below.
